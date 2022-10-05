The Good News Is The Oregon Trail Is Becoming A Movie Musical, The Bad News Is You Have Died Of Dysentery

Do you know what all those movies about the famous Oregon Trail and the immigrants who traveled it needed? A few songs and maybe even some fantastical video game elements. If you follow this train of thought as well, then we've got the perfect news for you. "The Oregon Trail," the video game franchise that has existed for almost as long as personal computers have, is coming to the big screen, thanks to the team behind the upcoming "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile."

Directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon revealed in an interview with Collider their plans to adapt the MECC-developed game as a musical, not unlike their adaptation of the Bernard Waber book. According to Speck, they will be reuniting with songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for the film, having come up with the idea while they were working on "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile."

"We were talking about what we could cook up next, because we really want to do another musical," said Speck. "They mentioned ["The Oregon Trail"], and we now have the rights to it, and we're putting it together alongside them and some other exciting people."