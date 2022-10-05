The Rings Of Power Showrunners Reveal The Most Difficult VFX Scene From Season 1

Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is an expensive show. That's likely the first thing you heard about it. It makes sense, of course. An entire world imagined by author J.R.R. Tolkien was being created, and it had to compete with the Peter Jackson trilogies "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit." Though the series is set thousands of years beforehand, in the period known as the Second Age, it's still the same place and requires similar scope.

The films had some very unique challenges that the series has inherited. One of them is making the denizens of Middle-earth and beyond appear at the correct heights for their species. We have dwarves that are much shorter than elves and humans, harfoots who are even smaller, and many scenes with them together. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay talked about the hardest VFX scene from season 1, and it involves characters of different heights walking together.

Jackson used things like forced perspective and different-sized sets/props to create the difference, as well as doubles of different heights, but that's not an easy thing to pull off. Here's how the show did it.