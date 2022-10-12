Piggy Clip: Someone Is Dead, And Here Come The Accusations [Exclusive]

Directed by Carlota Martínez-Pereda and based on her short film of the same name, "Piggy" is a brutally blunt look at bullying, fatphobia, and revenge. The Spanish horror film centers on a young fat girl named Sara (Laura Galán), who is mocked mercilessly and incessantly by a clique of popular girls. After the girls play a cruel prank on Sara at the community pool that almost kills her, she later becomes the sole witness to the girls' kidnapping.

Despite knowing the "right" thing to do would be to tell someone what she saw, Sara can't help but feel relieved by the absence of her tormentors ... and fascinated with the man who took them. It's a twisted take on the "young girl falls for the bad boy" trope, and presented in a way that will have many horrified at just how intensely the effects of bullying can warp a person's perspective on life.

We had previously declared "Piggy" as one of our most anticipated releases before this year's Fantastic Fest, which was a good call considering it took home the coveted Best Horror Feature prize at the fest. The film was just declared Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics overwhelmingly praising Galán's performance in this borderline depraved exploration of how a young woman broken by society finds a way to come of age. "Piggy" will most certainly wind up on many "Best Of" horror lists at the end of the year, and we've got an exclusive clip that will hopefully entice you to check out the film when it hits theaters later this month.