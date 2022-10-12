Piggy Clip: Someone Is Dead, And Here Come The Accusations [Exclusive]
Directed by Carlota Martínez-Pereda and based on her short film of the same name, "Piggy" is a brutally blunt look at bullying, fatphobia, and revenge. The Spanish horror film centers on a young fat girl named Sara (Laura Galán), who is mocked mercilessly and incessantly by a clique of popular girls. After the girls play a cruel prank on Sara at the community pool that almost kills her, she later becomes the sole witness to the girls' kidnapping.
Despite knowing the "right" thing to do would be to tell someone what she saw, Sara can't help but feel relieved by the absence of her tormentors ... and fascinated with the man who took them. It's a twisted take on the "young girl falls for the bad boy" trope, and presented in a way that will have many horrified at just how intensely the effects of bullying can warp a person's perspective on life.
We had previously declared "Piggy" as one of our most anticipated releases before this year's Fantastic Fest, which was a good call considering it took home the coveted Best Horror Feature prize at the fest. The film was just declared Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics overwhelmingly praising Galán's performance in this borderline depraved exploration of how a young woman broken by society finds a way to come of age. "Piggy" will most certainly wind up on many "Best Of" horror lists at the end of the year, and we've got an exclusive clip that will hopefully entice you to check out the film when it hits theaters later this month.
Our exclusive clip from Piggy
The scene sees Sara not long after the girls have been kidnapped, when the mother of one of her tormentors, Claudia, ambushes the girl and another young man with accusations. A local waitress was found murdered, with Claudia's phone nearby. Of course, this means mom is immediately assuming the worst, and is desperate for answers. Sara says nothing, which is unacceptable in the eyes of Claudia's mother. She pounces at the poor girl, forcing Sara's mother Elena to step in the middle.
It's only a few more moments until the altercation gains a viewing crowd. The mother is heard screaming, "Your daughter knows something! Tell her to talk. She knows!" People try to pull her off of Sara, but the young man interrupts the chaos by exclaiming that Sara was at the pool before the girls were captured, and that there was evidence of her presence as the girls recorded the prank they pulled on her.
Even after hearing the accusation that her daughter tried to drown Sara, Claudia's mother is convinced that the girl is responsible for her disappearance, and attacks her in the middle of the street. Sara manages to escape her clutches, but Elena begins fighting with the woman in retaliation for attacking her child. Police are forced to break up their fighting, while the true culprit of the kidnappings looks on, and chuckles.
"Piggy" debuts in theaters and on VOD starting October 14, 2022. This is one film you don't want to miss.