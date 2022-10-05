Terrifier 2 Was Supposed To Take Three Months To Film, But It Took Three Years [Exclusive]

Like it or not, the newest latest slasher icon Art the Clown is back in "Terrifier 2" for even more sadistic shenanigans. If you aren't still suffering from an overdose of graphic violence after director Damien Leone's original film, this over-the-top sequel should definitely fulfill your gore quota for the entire month of October. "Terrifier 2" is gorier and much, much longer than its predecessor. The much-anticipated horror film also took a lot longer to shoot. Filming originally began way back in 2019 and was only supposed to last three months.

It took three years.

Catching up with Leone this year at Fantastic Fest, /Film's Ryan Scott spoke with the director and master special effects artist about the struggle to get his follow-up made. "There are some really big, intricate sets," explained Leone.

"We built them all ourselves. It was me, my two producers, and we would call friends who were welders who would come in and just help us. But there was no crew, especially with the makeup effects. There are so many effects."

Leone only has two hands to work with, and the burden of the FX work was seemingly insurmountable. It certainly didn't help matters when the Covid pandemic hit and delayed shooting into 2020 and beyond.