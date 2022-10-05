Andor Episode 5 Reveals The Emotional And Physical Pains Of Being A Rebel

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Andor."

"Rebellions are built on hope." That's how "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" sold us on its much more grounded perspective on the Galactic Civil War back in 2016, putting the "war" in "Star Wars" in a way we've never seen before ... all while still upholding the franchise's innate sense of grand, romantic heroism. Now, almost six years later, "Andor" has arrived on the scene to bend our perspective of the mythic struggle against the Empire even further — almost to its breaking point, in fact.

As of this latest episode of "Andor," the series has gone well out of its way to recontextualize the Rebellion as less of an idealistic stance against fascism (although it certainly is that, too, as shown by the philosophical passion of the young, scholarly soldier Nemik) and more of a necessary response to trauma inflicted by the Imperial war machine. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) has been recruited to the cause out of a mix of anger, the promise of credits, and the desperate need for an escape, but each and every member of his newfound crew — to say nothing of the many other characters we've encountered throughout the series — have their own deeply-held reasons for why they've come to oppose the Empire. The one thing each and every Rebel has in common, however, is the tremendous personal cost that led them to where they are.

If rebellions are built on hope, then "Andor" suggests that hope can only be born from the pain and scars of its individual rebels.