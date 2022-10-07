The Scene From David Bruckner's Hellraiser That Truly Terrified Us

This article contains spoilers for the new "Hellraiser" film.

Thanks to the series' inspiration rooted in body modification and extreme BDSM communities, the "Hellraiser" franchise is home to some of the most striking imagery in horror history. Few can forget the horrific sight of Frank Cotton uttering the famous phrase "Jesus wept" as Cenobite-controlled chains tear his flesh completely off his frame. The second film, "Hellbound: Hellraiser II," showcases a skinless Julia Cotton, terrorizing her victims as she galavants around with bloody, exposed muscle, as well as the skinless figure of a man who has written "I Am In Hell Help Me," in his own blood. The "Hellraiser" films are as grotesque as they are gorgeous, but have inspired plenty of nightmares for generations of horror fans.

Known for "The Ritual" and "The Night House," director David Bruckner is the latest to continue the series first established by author and filmmaker Clive Barker, with the new singularly-titled "Hellraiser" film marking the eleventh film in the series. Bruckner has gone on record that he knows continuing the story of the Cenobites is dabbling with something "sacred," but fortunately, his take on "Hellraiser" is a wonderful addition to the series that pays homage to the original while still standing on its own. Only person who can tell a story like Clive Barker is Clive Barker, so this new film is very much David Bruckner's interpretation of the material. Even still, the director has such sights to show, and one scene in particular truly encapsulates the horror of "Hellraiser" unlike any other.