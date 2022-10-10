Hellraiser Director And Star Explain The Reboot's Ending And What The Characters Do Next [Exclusive Interview]

Why do the Cenobites grant both Riley and Voight's requests at the end?

Bruckner: Oh, well the Cenobites love to take people on a journey. So they are quite literally there to offer gifts. These are experiences that they value and enjoy. They represent the extremity of human pursuits in many different forms. And we may find them horrifying, but they're sincere in their offerings. And so, the Priest means it when she says, "If you're not happy Voight, let us address your displeasure." So there's an eagerness to work with us, I would say. They're not resistant to fulfill our desires.

Does Riley make the right choice at the end? Was a better outcome possible?

Bruckner: Well, was it the best possible choice for Riley? I'm on the fence personally as an audience member of this film. I think in some ways it was the choice that she needed to make. But I do think that the Cenobites have something truly magical on offer, and if you dare to pull back the veil on the universe and take a peek, you can have that. So it's a question that we offer and I think you can really feel in Jamie's performance in those final moments, the disappointment that she has because of all the majesty that Riley will miss because of the very responsible decision that she has made.

Clayton: I mean, yeah, as an audience member, I'm so proud of the Riley character for realizing that her choices do have consequences and that this is her fault. Her brother is gone because of her. And you can't keep going. You can't. But as the Priest, [I say] "F***ing idiots. Are you f***ing kidding me? Oh my God, what the f*** is wrong with you? No, don't pick that one."

Would the resurrection have actually worked? Or was it a trick?

Bruckner: There's an image in the basement. She has a premonition of what it will be. The resurrection choice does harken back to Frank in the original film. Like all gifts the Cenobites give, it will be miraculous but perhaps terrifying, perhaps an aberration in one way or another from our perspective. It's a tough call.