Avenue 5: Hugh Laurie & Armando Iannucci On Glittering Poop, The Harrowing Future, And New Romance [Exclusive Interview]

In the near future, cruises might not be exclusively on the ocean. Some of them could be in outer space. Of course, everything becomes way more complicated inspace if something goes wrong, as it does on the eight-week cruise of the luxury ship Avenue 5. The HBO series "Avenue 5" stars Hugh Laurie as the (sort of) captain of the vessel, which is knocked off course in season 1 and faces a three-and-a-half-year journey home. But now it's increased to eight years, and things are only getting worse!

If you haven't seen this show that launched days before the pandemic lockdown in 2020, you simply must catch up. It's not only funny enough that I recommend waterproof mascara, but it's the perfect encapsulation of what life was like in isolation. "Avenue 5" may put you off space travel, but it's got one of the best comedy casts on television, with Josh Gad ("Frozen"), Zach Woods ("The Office"), Rebecca Front ("The Thick of It"), Suzy Nakamura ("How I Met Your Mother"), Himesh Patel ("Yesterday"), Lenora Crichlow ("Being Human"), Nikki Amuka-Bird ("Doctor Who"), and Ethan Phillips ("Star Trek: Voyager").

To give you an idea of the series' feel, a leak develops in the human waste tubes in the first season, sending poop out to orbit around the ship, which is big enough to have its own gravitational pull. (There are also coffins circling, but that's a whole other problem.) In an effort to make things somewhat better, billionaire ship owner Herman Judd (Gad) lights up the waste cloud and makes it sparkle, because why not?

I got a chance to chat with Laurie and creator Armando Iannucci ("Veep) about the glittering poop cloud, their consultations with existing commercial space programs, what the future is like, and making a show that captured isolation before everyone was about to isolate due to the pandemic. Check out the interview below.