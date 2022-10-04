Superhero Bits: Ryan Reynolds On Wolverine's Return In Deadpool 3, The Madame Web Logo & More
Tim Drake's Robin figure from McFarlane Toys
The folks at McFarlane Toys have a little something for Robin fans, particularly of the Tim Drake-loving variety. The new Gold Label figure capturing the DC hero's likeness is now available for pre-order as an Amazon exclusive. The figure currently retails for $19, and those who wish to secure one can do so by clicking here.
Candice Patton hints that we may see The Flash family come to life in season 9
"The Flash" season 9 is currently filming, with the abbreviated season set to bring the long-running show to a close. But what are we going to see in those final episodes? During a recent chat with TV Line, star Candice Patton suggested that we might see the start of the Flash family, as we know Iris and Barry have a couple of grown-up kids in the future.
"I feel like at some point, we have to set up what we've already established is going to happen in the future. I can't say for sure [that will happen], but hopefully we get that. That's something that I would like to see for the fans."
Let's be honest, even if Patton knew what was going to happen, she couldn't say. But it sounds like this is very much in the cards.
Emma Caulfield Ford is returning to the MCU in Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Emma Caulfield Ford dipped her toes into the MCU in "WandaVision" as Dottie Jones, but she'll soon be back for more. In a recent chat with Vanity Fair, in which the actress revealed her MS diagnosis, she confirmed that she will be returning in the spin-off "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," which will be headlined by Kathryn Hahn. "That is super fun. There's a couple of things actually. There's another thing which I also can't really say," Caulfield Ford teased mysteriously. In any event, this means the spin-off will be even more connected to "WandaVision."
DC League of Super-Pets is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K
While "DC League of Super-Pets" didn't perform as well at the box office as the brass at Warner Bros. probably hoped, Dwayne Johnson's kid-friendly superhero flick now has a chance at a second life on home video. The movie recently began streaming on HBO Max, but now those who wish to own a copy can do so. As of today, the film is officially available on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. For those who are curious, the DVD currently goes for $19.96, the Blu-ray for $24,96, and the 4K for $29.96 on Amazon, but it is available through a variety of retailers.
Check out the logo for the Madame Web movie
Sony's next "Spider-Man" spin-off is currently in production in the form of "Madame Web." While much remains unknown about the film, save for the fact that it boasts an impressive cast led by Dakota Johnson, we do now have a look at the logo for the Marvel Comics adaptation. Isabella Merced, who is part of the cast, recently shared the crew hat above on her Instagram Stories. Unfortunately, the logo doesn't give us much to riff on, but it's something for now. Maybe we'll get something a little more official once filming wraps.
Why Dan Lin didn't get the job as head of DC Films
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is currently looking for a new head of DC Films in the hopes of finding someone who can do for DC what Kevin Feige does for Marvel Studios. But that's no easy task, as few people are qualified to even attempt such a feat. One individual was Dan Lin, the mega-producer who was seemingly very close to locking the gig down before things fell apart. So what happened? In a recent article from The Wrap, it was stated that "People familiar with Lin's decision told TheWrap he was particularly concerned about the shelving of 'Batgirl.'" So, while there may have been other factors, the cancelation of "Batgirl" seemed to put Lin off. The search continues.
The Spawn movie announcement has been delayed to tomorrow
Yesterday, Todd McFarlane promised that we were finally going to get some news regarding the long-in-development "Spawn" movie reboot. Well, as indicated by the above Instagram post, that pending announcement has been delayed to tomorrow. The good news is that McFarlane has given us a specific time for the announcement, which will take place at 12 pm EST. What can we expect? Who knows! But be on the lookout.
Ryan Reynolds shares excitement for Wolverine's return in Deadpool 3
Last week brought the big news that Hugh Jackman is picking up the claws one more time to return as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3." It is, to say the very least of it, a big deal. Speaking with Forbes, Ryan Reynolds addressed the recent announcement, and while he couldn't go into details, he expressed his excitement about the news finally being out in the world.
"I couldn't be more excited. I mean, especially to do it this way. Ultimately, I get to work with some of my closest friends in the world and that doesn't happen every day working in this business. I'm thrilled and I've been sitting on those couple of teasers for a few weeks now. It's one of those moments where you're hitting send or a tweet or a post — your hand is shaking when you're messing with the zeitgeist in a way like that. It's been amazing. I feel the same way that the fans do, though. I feel as excited that this character is coming back for another ride, particularly in this context. I think it's something that people have wanted for a long time, to get this pairing up on the big screen, and that's what we aim to do."
"Deadpool 3" is currently set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.
New Marvel's Midnight Suns trailer highlights Blade
Lastly, Marvel has revealed a brand new trailer for the upcoming video game "Midnight Suns," which is set to arrive later this year. A great many characters will be getting in on the action for this one, but this particular trailer highlights none other than the Daywalker himself, Blade. It's a relatively short trailer but it does not skimp on the action, and it looks like the game will make good use of his vampire-slaying skills. "Midnight Suns" is set to arrive on December 2.