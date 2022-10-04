Superhero Bits: Ryan Reynolds On Wolverine's Return In Deadpool 3, The Madame Web Logo & More

"The Flash" season 9 is currently filming, with the abbreviated season set to bring the long-running show to a close. But what are we going to see in those final episodes? During a recent chat with TV Line, star Candice Patton suggested that we might see the start of the Flash family, as we know Iris and Barry have a couple of grown-up kids in the future.

"I feel like at some point, we have to set up what we've already established is going to happen in the future. I can't say for sure [that will happen], but hopefully we get that. That's something that I would like to see for the fans."

Let's be honest, even if Patton knew what was going to happen, she couldn't say. But it sounds like this is very much in the cards.