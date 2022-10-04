Andrew Dominik Explains His Choice For Marilyn Monroe's Fate In Blonde

Andrew Dominik's "Blonde" is easily the most controversial film of the fall. Based on Joyce Carol Oates' fictionalized account of Marilyn Monroe's brutally tragic life, Dominik leans way more into the brutality than the tragedy. For close to three hours, he treats his glamorous subject like a corpse on a slab; alas, he proves a poor coroner because, from frame one, it feels as though he's made up his mind as to the cause of death. His Monroe is born a victim. She is used and abused unceasingly throughout her life. Worse, she is helplessly complicit in her own victimization.

This doesn't sync up with the Monroe presented by her many biographers, but Dominik is not bound to the historical record. While there's nothing wrong with playing fast and loose with the facts to get at a deeper truth about a person or, as Oates attempted, American society's double-edged worship/debasement of beautiful women, you need to evoke some kind of empathy for the person being destroyed. Ana de Armas exudes as much of her natural charm as Dominik will permit to draw us in, but she's limited to one miserable note. Dominik trots out various visual flourishes and formats to juice the drama (the film is, if nothing else, a formal marvel), but you're reminded at every moment that Monroe is doomed. After an hour or so, you just want Dominik to put her down like a terminally ill pet.

And yet when the end finally arrives, Dominik lacks the nerve to complicate Oates' thesis. It's hard to say what's more frustrating, the method of Monroe's demise or the filmmaker's defense of its portrayal.