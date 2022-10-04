Rogue Heroes Trailer: Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight Takes On World War II For EPIX

"Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight has lined up his next TV series with "Rogue Heroes," a World War II drama with attitude about the founding of the Special Air Service (SAS). The series is coming your way this fall on EPIX and BBC One, and now the first trailer for it is here.

Knight is also known for his other collaborations with Tom Hardy — the one-man movie, "Locke," and the one-season show, "Taboo." He's been moving toward the war, anyway, in the upcoming "Peaky Blinders" movie, but while you wait for that, you can get to know a new cast of characters in what looks like a British outpost in the Egyptian desert, as judged by the pyramids in the background. For "Rogue Heroes" (which will go by the title "SAS: Rogue Heroes" in the UK), Knight has enlisted director Tom Shankland and a cast that includes Connor Swindells ("Sex Education"), Jack O'Connell ("The North Water"), Alfie Allen ("Game of Thrones") and Sofia Boutella ("Atomic Blonde"). You'll also see the face of Dominic West ("The Wire") in the trailer below.