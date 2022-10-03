Entergalactic Executive Producers Talk Working With Creative Geniuses And An Army Of Animators [Exclusive Interview]

"Entergalactic" has a rather unique visual palette as far as the animation style is concerned. What was it like landing on that visual design and getting animators on board?

Karina Manashil: Even the first conversation that we had with Scott, when it was talking through the idea of making this animated, which Kenya Barris was a huge inspiration for, the first thing he said is, "I really love this, but they can't wear the same outfits the whole show. It can't be a cartoon where nobody changes, because if this is New York, and this is real life, style and fashion and all of it needs to be a part of it." We sat back and we were like, "He's right. Why not? Why couldn't you do that in animation?"

I think, even in that aesthetic, there was such an origin idea. When Fletcher Moules came on, who was the director of the project, he came in with a slideshow. We were sitting in EastWest Studios, all of us together. [He] came in with a presentation of exactly how he was seeing it [stylistically]. As deliberate as the idea is, we can't do this 3D-motion where [...] the computer renders the move, so everything looks digitally perfect... this needs to be hand drawn. There needs to be imperfections, and everything has to be a human choice if you're going to feel the warmth.

And I remember, too, Fletch also came in with the "Entergalactic" logo that he put over an old painting that he had. And Scott, the first thing he said is, "That's the 'Entergalactic' logo. We're not changing it, it's done." So there was something ... maybe it's a huge blessing, but it was so organic, where every single person who came in was reacting to the same vision. And it went from Fletch to 350 animators all over the world, all making those deliberate hand drawn choices, all human-created, into what "Entergalactic" ultimately became.

Dennis Cummings: We also got lucky because of the timing. We got a lot of talented people that were out of work because of the pandemic.

Manashil: That's true.

Cummings: It's serendipity, I think. And it just worked.