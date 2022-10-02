Huluween Dragstravaganza Stars On Bringing Camp And Silliness To 'The Gay High Holy Day' [Exclusive Interview]

Did you have any input on what your parts were in terms of the skits and what you did?

Manila: Well, I really was excited because as a drag performer from reality TV, I'm usually just playing myself. So I was really excited to relinquish control and just be like, give me the role and I'm going to have some fun playing a person that's not me and being kind of crazy and wacky. I know that Ginger got to do a little more improv with Monét when she was hosting, so that's exciting.

Ginger: Monét and I had such a good time. I mean, we've known each other for a very long time and we've hosted drag shows together before, so there was this automatic rapport and they were very kind. We got a little jealous because the other girls got to do all this crazy stuff, all this blood and guts and costume changes, but ours was very scripted segments. But they were very good about telling us, all right, we're going to do two scripted takes and then we're going to give you a fun run and you're just going to improv and do what you want to do.

It was very cool to see a lot of the stuff that we improv is what made it into the final cut. They made it very comfortable for us — everybody just bent over backwards to make us feel seen and heard, and valid, and supported.

Manila: The writers Jackie Beat and Justin Martindale were so good at infusing our personalities. Once we were cast, they really tailored it for us specifically and it was really great. It felt like they were listening to us. They wanted the best performance out of all of us, and we all came together as a community and made this thing something special.