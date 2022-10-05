Cool Stuff: The Smile Soundtrack Is Getting A Vinyl Release From Mondo

Oh, won't you smile a while for me, reader? We ask this for one very special reason, and that's because the people over at Mondo are releasing the soundtrack for recent horror hit "Smile" on vinyl. Cristobal Tapia de Veer's eerie score is currently available to stream, but why do that when you can have it on vinyl, complete with exclusive artwork?

Starting on October 5, you will be able to pre-order de Veer's score in a two-disc vinyl set. From the images provided by Mondo, one of these discs will be silver and another will be pearly-white. Both, however, will be covered with sleeves designed by Matt Ryan Tobin. One of these sleeves is a bit more grungey, while another is adorned with some menacing hand-drawn smiles, not unlike the ones Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) sees drawn by her patient Laura (Caitlin Stasey).

Tying this release together is the actual cover for the set. A drawing that resembles those on a hospital pain scale chart is shown slashed open, its mouth being that of a creepy ... well, you get the picture.