The VFX In The Rings Of Power Episode 6 Is Not What You Think [Exclusive]

The visual effects process for "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is endlessly interesting, and I say this as someone whose typical response to VFX talk is of the "old man yells at clouds" variety. CGI-heavy stories too often look very bad, unreal and distracting, and dull all at once. But so far, that hasn't been the case with "The Rings of Power," and it's clear why: The cast and crew has emphasized again and again in interviews how thoughtful the production's approach to digital effects has been, using practical whenever possible and making sure they have the best technology they can find in order to make the digital aspects of the show look seamless.

The "Rings of Power" effects team also, apparently, did a lot of integration between real shots of on-set stunts and CG scans of actual footage that couldn't be shot simultaneously for reasons of safety or practicality. Visual effects producer Ron Ames spoke with /Film's Vanessa Armstrong in time for the release of this week's episode, which featured massive battle sequences, horseback chases, and a terrifying volcanic explosion. During the course of their conversation, Ames revealed exactly which parts of the episode's biggest scenes were digital — and the answer is a lot less than you might have expected.