Sideshow's Superman: Call To Action Premium Format Statue Comes To The Rescue [Exclusive]

Late last year we took a detailed look at Sideshow Collectibles' Batman Premium Format Figure, which was part of the company's ongoing DC collection where their artists put their own spins on iconic characters, including Superman. However, they have also created a statue that provides a more traditional interpretation of the Man of Steel as he transitions from his Clark Kent persona to the big blue Boy Scout we all know and love.

The Superman: Call to Action Premium Format Figure brings together the signature look of the hero sans any of the more modern texturing and stylization. It depicts Clark Kent in an action pose, running while opening up his Daily Planet work clothes to reveal the Superman emblem underneath, and includes a switch-out head so he can be in full Supes mode. You can even imagine that the red underwear is underneath Clark's pants if you're a traditionalist. The portrait and body evoke a perfect combination of Christopher Reeve from the Richard Donner movies as well as the John Byrne comics run from the mid-1980s (which was, incidentally, inspired by Reeve). The folks at Sideshow have provided us with the Call to Action statue (retail price $600) so we could do another one of our detailed unboxings, so let's get to it.