The Rings Of Power Episode 6's Epic Battle Scene Has An Indiana Jones Connection [Exclusive]

Warning: spoilers ahead for "The Rings of Power" episode 6.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" was all action this week with an episode that saw our Middle-earth heroes engage in not just one major battle, but several. "Udûn" starts with a looming orc army and ends with the epic eruption of Mount Doom, and every moment between brims with either action or the anticipation of action. The episode was directed by Charlotte Brändström, who has previously helmed episodes of "Outlander" and "The Witcher," and it includes some of the show's most impressive visuals and strongest emotional beats to date.

It also, apparently, includes a surprise connection to another major franchise. In an interview with /Film's Vanessa Armstrong, VFX producer Ron Ames revealed that the episode got a boost from an unlikely hero: Indiana Jones.

"In this particular case, everything was completely planned," Ames says of the battle sequences' use of special effects, "led by [director Charlotte Brändström] and our second unit director, Vic Armstrong, who I love." Ames then offers a surprising aside, saying of Armstrong, "He is the most famous stuntman in the world. He is Indiana Jones." This isn't just a flattering comparison: Armstrong actually is the stunt double who stood in for Harrison Ford in the "Indiana Jones" films, bringing some of the most famous action scenes of the past several decades to life.