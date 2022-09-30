Deep Space Nine Star Nana Visitor Says Star Trek 'Offers Hope, And It Offers A Way To Get There' [Exclusive]

Just this week, NASA made headlines even on entertainment sites with its mission to boldly go where Michael Bay had gone before (in the movie "Armageddon"), and slam a spacecraft into an asteroid to change its orbit. This is something that Visitor alluded to as she discussed why space exploration might be worth the investment:

"I'm doing a book on the women of 'Star Trek,' and not just the women who were involved in making it, but the women who were affected by it. And I was recently at [the European Space Agency], and the satellites that they have up in the air, some people can have this feeling that it's all about we're spending a lot of money on just space. But no, we're spending a lot of money in figuring out, which just happened yesterday, what do we do if there's some big rock coming at us? Can we divert it? What's going on with the weather? I mean, satellites are a huge way for us to understand ourselves and the Earth."

Visitor also talked about "Star Trek" "making new little scientists and sparking interests" in people, one of those being a "woman growing up in the Italian mountains who watches 'Star Trek' and goes, 'Oh, it's okay for a woman to be an engineer.' And she grows up to be Samantha Cristoforetti," she said.

Cristoforetti is the first European woman to command the International Space Station. She was inspired by "Star Trek" and has even been pictured wearing a Starfleet uniform in space, which just goes to show the immense influence and global (even extraterrestrial) reach the franchise has. As Visitor put it, "That's why ['Star Trek' is] important."