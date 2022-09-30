Luthen's Ship In Andor Appears To Borrow Elements From Abandoned Millennium Falcon Concepts

You'll notice that one of the drawings shows the Falcon with wings like a TIE Fighter. We don't have any official confirmation that these designs influenced that of Luthen's ship, but given the overall similarities with the cockpit, hull, and wings, it's not a stretch to think that they did.

We saw in episode four that Luthen's antique shop on Coruscant is packed with Easter eggs and that it pulls from many different alien cultures. Clyne doesn't appear to be listed as a crew member for "Andor;" Toby Britton, Gordon Champ, and Su Whitaker are among the names handling the series art direction. Yet if those old designs for "Solo" were being done in-house at ILM, someone there or at Lucasfilm could have very well dusted them off and pulled inspiration from them, much like Luthen himself harvesting antiques.

Back in 2020, one of the things we learned from the "Star Wars: Identities" exhibition — where Ralph McQuarrie and Joe Johnston 's original concept art was on display — was that the Millennium Falcon's asymmetrical cockpit design was itself leftover from an earlier ship. Funnily enough, George Lucas is said to have based the Falcon's radial shape on a hamburger, which goes along with what StarWars.com says about them "starting with basic shapes and adding exhaust ports and other myriad details to create a piece of machinery that seemed like a believable method for traversing the stars."