Descendant Trailer: A Netflix Documentary About The Community Formed By People On The Last Slave Ship To America

Slavery in the U.S. obviously didn't end with the Act Prohibiting Importation of Slaves in 1807. The transatlantic slave trade carried on illegally for decades afterward, with the last known slave ship, The Clotilda, arriving in Mobile Bay, Alabama, in late 1859, just a year and a half or so before the outbreak of the Civil War. The search for that ship — which was finally discovered 160 years later in 2019 — and the current plight of the community that sprung up nearby from formerly enslaved people are the subject of "Descendant," a new Netflix documentary coming in October.

"Descendant" was a special jury prize winner at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, and it hails from filmmaker Margaret Brown, whose previous documentary, "The Order of Myths," was also a Sundance selection about America's oldest Mardi Gras celebrations in Mobile. "The Order of Myths" also dealt with some of the history of Africatown, the name of the community formed by some of the kidnapped Africans brought over on The Clotilda. Both Africatown and the site where The Clotilda was scuttled to cover up evidence are now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

"Descendant" is co-distributed by Higher Ground — the film production company founded by former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama — as part of their overall multi-year deal with the streamer. Check out the trailer for it below.