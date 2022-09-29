Billy Knight: Everything We Know So Far About Al Pacino's New Movie

Considered one of the most influential actors of the 20th century, even hearing the name "Al Pacino" triggers the response of "Oh, this is gonna be good." One of the few performers to have achieved the Triple Crown of Acting (winning an Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Tony Award in the acting categories), Pacino's next project brings him into a territory he doesn't often explore: the world of indie dramas.

Pacino is set to star in the upcoming "Billy Knight," the feature directorial debut of writer/director Alec Griffen Roth. Roth is the son of legendary screenwriter and producer Eric Roth ("Forrest Gump," "Dune," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button"), so it'll be fascinating to see whether or not the apple falls far from the tree on this one.

Here's what we know about "Billy Knight" so far.