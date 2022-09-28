Breaking Down The Classic Movies That Inspired Don't Worry Darling

The glossy, well-manicured world of Victory with its palm trees and wide desert skies is not the same as the New England suburbs in a Douglas Sirk melodrama, but there is an uncanniness to the uniformity of these immaculate exteriors shot in bright colors. Both films portray environments that trap the female protagonist with its expectations of perfection.

In Sirk films, "Homes that are supposed to be havens start to look like prisons as the decor comes to dominate the compositions. Objects that are supposed to be items of support actually seem to be taking over the characters' lives" (via Senses of Cinema). We see this in "Don't Worry Darling" as Wilde's camera marvels the well-designed interior of Alice's home, the repetitive close-ups of her morning breakfast preparations or the neatly-lined rows of alcohol. Alice even tries to suffocate herself with the everyday object of plastic wrap.

Wilde borrows from Sirk when she frames Alice at home in overwhelming wide shots, as if the space she must meticulously care for every day is going to swallow her whole. "Don't Worry Darling" literalizes the idea of suburban oppression by having the walls close in and nearly crush Alice. The glass window functions as the prison-bar windows do in a Sirk film where a woman looks out at the beautiful nature she cannot be a part of.

Wilde also borrows from Sirk's overuse of mirrors where characters confront the false image they present to the world. Alice's image in front of multiple mirrors while she scrubs the tub every single day, as well as the eerie shot where her reflection moves the opposite of her body, symbolize her fractured mental state and how her perfect identity as a housewife is just an illusion.