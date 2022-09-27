How The Don't Worry Darling Team Transformed Harry Styles For That Third Act Reveal

Note: This article contains spoilers for "Don't Worry Darling" so proceed with caution.

The big reveal of "Don't Worry Darling" wouldn't be the same without the hair and makeup team behind the moment. If you've seen the film already, you know that the Jack we meet at the beginning of the film — played by former One Direction member Harry Styles — is not quite the same guy we come to know by the time the third act starts to roll.

The internet can't stop talking about Styles' transformation from a Frank Sinatra-style leader of his own Rat Pack to a grimy incel with ulterior motives, but it wouldn't hit as hard if it weren't for hair department head Jaime Leigh McIntosh and makeup head Heba Thorisdottir, who spent two hours working on the look.

According to McIntosh, the finished product, and how effective it would be onscreen, "was about finding that balance and a fine line of pushing him in a different direction, but not so far," she told Variety in September 2022. The team didn't want him to come off as a joke, and he doesn't, save for the fact that you find yourself laughing in unsettled disbelief that someone's true ugliness could be so apparent like that — and you obviously don't expect it from someone as conventionally attractive as Styles.