How Don't Worry Darling Landed That Party Scene Cameo [Exclusive]

This post contains minor spoilers for "Don't Worry Darling."

Olivia Wilde's new film "Don't Worry Darling" is set in a remote, idyllic enclave — one that looks very much like Palm Springs, California — in about 1960. During the day, the local men drive to work in shiny, candy-colored cars. They all work in the same mysterious office building out beyond the edge of town. While the men work, the women stay at home to clean and prepare meals. The women gossip and drink and shop and attend dance classes. The nights are full of cocktails, parties, and sex. The city — called Victory — is overseen by a mayoral, Jordan Peterson-type named Frank, who seems to have constructed Victory to serve as a gated community devoted to wealth and comfort. There are echoes of Ayn Rand in his frequent backyard speeches to the citizens.

Of course, there's a dark secret afoot, and the true nature of Victory is hidden from the audience's view. Alice (Florence Pugh) is disturbed by recurring nightmares and visions, and witnesses a peer (KiKi Layne) come to mental ruin just next door. Her investigation into Victory reveals dark and troubling conspiracies.

Alice's Husband Jack (Harry Styles) is poised to move up in the vaguely Masonic/corporate world of Victory, and a centerpiece of Wilde's film is a large party sequence wherein the entire town gathers in a glitzy night club to drink, listen to music, hand out awards, and take in a sexy burlesque act. The burlesque performer is none other than noted cabaret vedette and burlesque icon Dita Von Teese.

/Film recently talked to Arianne Phillips, the costume designer for "Don't Worry Darling," and she, it turns out, was a neighbor and a friend of Von Teese. Phillips recalled the conversation where Von Teese was proposed for the movie.