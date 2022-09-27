Why The Munsters Still Matter, Especially To Horror Fans, According To Jeff Daniel Phillips [Exclusive]

In a real blast from the past, the '60s sitcom about a family made up of vampires, werewolves, and a Frankenstein's Monster gets a modern update in director Rob Zombie's adaptation of "The Munsters." While not nearly as popular as its macabre counterpart in "The Addams Family," the charm emanating from the CBS series has developed a cult following of its own in the five-plus decades since it went off the air.

Seeing as how much "The Munsters" has affected its director — especially since his most famous song, "Dragula," is itself a reference to the infamous family vehicle — Zombie appears to be the perfect fit to helm the project. The film is even structured as a prequel about how Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie) fell in love. I suppose the next generation must have their "Viva Rock Vegas."

In an interview with /Film's BJ Colangelo, Phillips spoke about how deeply the monster couple meant one another. "They both have something that the other one doesn't, and together, they're whole," says Phillips on the blossoming love connection between Herman and Lily.

Zombie ("The Devil's Rejects") has even labeled the film as "the greatest love story ever told," showing how much he wants to stress the love connection at the heart of this family, and all of the hijinks within. His reverence for the original series is unquestioned, as is the loyal fanbase that have kept this series from simply being an oddity of the '60s.