How New The Munsters Actor Jeff Daniel Phillips Honors The Great Fred Gwynne [Exclusive]

"The Munsters" is one of those old-school '60s sitcoms that couch potatoes of a certain age watched and rewatched throughout their formative years. We absorbed these shows' quirks and themes and catchphrases so completely that the merest of references can trigger a flood of childhood memories. They weren't the acme of broadcast art, but they filled our afternoons with machine-manufactured laughs, and we loved them for it.

So when a studio goes chasing nostalgia bucks by transferring a popular TV show to the big screen, they're best off playing it safe and emulating the vibe of the original. Barry Sonnenfeld's "The Addams Family" movies did this to perfection, and were handsomely rewarded at the box office. On the other hand, Blumhouse's "Fantasy Island" transformed the celebrities-of-the-week formula that made the ABC series a cheesy guilty pleasure into a charmless horror flick, and audiences loathed it.

Rob Zombie's "The Munsters," which premieres today on Netflix, appears to be a blend of new and old. Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips), Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie), and Grandpa aka The Count (Daniel Roebuck) look very much like they did on television over 50 years ago, but instead of portraying them as a settled family unit, Zombie, who flashed his super-fan credentials back in 1998 by recording a song dedicated to Grandpa's legendary hot rod, has opted to tell an origin story of sorts. For instance, we now know that Herman's lumbering, reanimated body is powered by the brain of a stand-up comic. How did this impact the actors' interpretations of these beloved roles?