Zack Estrin, Producer Of Prison Break And Lost In Space, Has Died At 51

Zack Estrin, who served as the showrunner of Netflix's "Lost in Space" and was also known as a producer and writer on "Prison Break" and other TV shows, has died at the age of 51.

While the cause of Estrin's death remains unconfirmed at this time, it was verified through his talent agency, and Variety reports that he is believed to have suffered cardiac arrest while jogging in Hermosa Beach, California, where he lived. An outpouring of statements from friends and colleagues has already begun memorializing Estrin, whose family said:

"Zack Estrin was our everything. The best husband, father, son and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being a part of creating these shows that people enjoyed. But above all, he loved his family and friends. Thank you all for being a part of his life and ours."

Estrin was born in California in 1971 and grew up in Brooklyn before attending the University of Southern California. Among his early TV writing and producing credits (via IMDb) are two episodes of "Dawson's Creek" and nine episodes of "Charmed" from 2000 to 2001.