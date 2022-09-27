The Munsters Star Jeff Daniel Phillips Was A Teenage Frankenstein [Exclusive Interview]

Was making this movie as fun as it looked? Because everyone on screen looks like they are having the time of their lives.

Yeah, it was. The weird part was the isolation for three months in another country, but as far as when we were shooting, we were all in. We had a lot of laughs. Dan Roebuck's just a cut up period, and Sheri and I were always in some crazy awkward situation, and there were costumes falling or this or that, or trying to hold us together. The Hungarian team, the makeup team, they were fantastic. So everybody was just trying to keep it together and laugh and make everybody laugh too at the same time.

Given the types of movies that Rob Zombie is typically known for making, I think many were shocked to learn he was making a PG movie. Was it different being on a set like this one compared to working on other Zombie films with more intense material?

It was extremely different as far as being in a foreign country, doing it during COVID, doing comedy to a crew that's all masked and shielded. There were all these crazy restraints seeing Rob try to work with his crew and they were great, but it was extremely different because he usually has his group that he's worked with before. And this, he was kind of thrown in. There was just a handful of us put into the hands of this great Hungarian team of people. So yes, that was different.

As far as performing for Rob? No. It's always the same as far as he's all about performance. He loves character actors. He tries to create an environment to make sure you do your best. And he chooses people that are egoless when it comes to actors — that just want to serve the piece and work with the actors to try to help each other. That's why I like working with Sheri [Moon Zombie] over and over. Richard Brake's another guy, as is Dan [Roebuck]. I guess it's the same small group that you've had the similar situation, but this was just magnified by being there, being in COVID, having all the special effects and prosthetics to try to make that work and sell it. It was just intensified, I guess you'd say.