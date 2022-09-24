Watch An Apocalyptic Blooper Reel For The Umbrella Academy Season 3
This article contains spoilers for season 3 of "The Umbrella Academy."
The best thing about "The Umbrella Academy" is the cast. The series has a lot of fun things going on, from its killer soundtrack to wild world-building, but nothing can top the clear camaraderie and chemistry of this cast. I might have had some serious issues with the end of season 3 of the Netflix series, but I love the cast and characters they play too much to ever give up on being a Brellie.
Today, Netflix released the blooper reel for the third season of "The Umbrella Academy" as a part of their Tudum promotional event, and it's a giggle-filled blooper blitz that's sure to make even the grumpiest Sparrow crack a smile. The blooper reel features plenty of line flubs, some costume malfunctions, and lots of laughs, so check it out below!
"The Umbrella Academy" will return for a fourth and final season sometime in the future, and hopefully it will help clear up some of the mess left at the end of season 3. After all, the Umbrella crew have a whole new timeline to figure out, and they seem to be normal, non-superpowered humans. That's going to make things very interesting, but until then, at least we have this blooper reel to tide us over.
Watch The Umbrella Academy season 3 blooper reel
Sometimes it's possible to tell when a cast and crew are really having a blast behind the scenes because it translates to on-screen chemistry, and that is readily apparent on "The Umbrella Academy." This cast are a family as much as their characters are, and that means that the blooper reel feels like watching home movies from your favorite fam. Elliot Page, who plays the powerful violinist Viktor, has some trouble ripping a shirt in two, while Robert Sheehan, who plays the messy medium Klaus, accidentally reveals his "little panties" to the world. Costumes can be tricky in a superhero series, and apparently the Sparrow suits on "The Umbrella Academy" were no different, as Genesis Rodriguez, who plays Sloane, struggled to even stand up in her costume because it was so stiff. Whoops. Thank goodness co-star Tom Hopper, who plays her paramour Luther, was there to help her.
I love a good blooper reel, and this one was a lot of fun. There's a bit of blue language, some really weird green screen moments, and of course, our favorite cast having a blast together. Now we just have to wait for them to announce the season 4 premiere date so we can prepare to grieve the series' end.