Watch An Apocalyptic Blooper Reel For The Umbrella Academy Season 3

This article contains spoilers for season 3 of "The Umbrella Academy."

The best thing about "The Umbrella Academy" is the cast. The series has a lot of fun things going on, from its killer soundtrack to wild world-building, but nothing can top the clear camaraderie and chemistry of this cast. I might have had some serious issues with the end of season 3 of the Netflix series, but I love the cast and characters they play too much to ever give up on being a Brellie.

Today, Netflix released the blooper reel for the third season of "The Umbrella Academy" as a part of their Tudum promotional event, and it's a giggle-filled blooper blitz that's sure to make even the grumpiest Sparrow crack a smile. The blooper reel features plenty of line flubs, some costume malfunctions, and lots of laughs, so check it out below!

"The Umbrella Academy" will return for a fourth and final season sometime in the future, and hopefully it will help clear up some of the mess left at the end of season 3. After all, the Umbrella crew have a whole new timeline to figure out, and they seem to be normal, non-superpowered humans. That's going to make things very interesting, but until then, at least we have this blooper reel to tide us over.