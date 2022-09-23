What You Can Expect From The New Dark Side Of The Ring Spin-Off With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson [Exclusive]

Back in the day, if anyone were to talk about what was happening behind the scenes in professional wrestling, they would be shunned relentlessly or worse. Although the locker room drama was often just as good if not better than whatever was going on in the ring, and if you knew which message boards to visit or which magazines to subscribe to, there's a chance that you'd still be privy to some of these stories. But most wrestling fans were completely in the dark about things like that.

All of that changed in the modern era thanks to tell-all interviews, company-sanctioned podcasts, and hard-hitting documentaries that leave no stone unturned. The best example of the latter is "Dark Side of the Ring," a Vice series co-created by Jason Eisener and Evan Husney. This fan-favorite show covered some of the most famous and infamous figures and events in wrestling history without the bias of being produced by any particular promotion.

However, after consistently earning the network the highest-rated programming in key demographics for 3 seasons, the future of the program was uncertain. While it has been removed from Vice's schedule, for now, the official word is that the show isn't dead yet. While things are still being figured out on that front, the team is working on a spinoff with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

While Eisener attended this year's Fantastic Fest, we learned some exclusive details about this new venture with the People's Champ as /Film's Ryan Scott spoke to the filmmaker about his new movie "Kids vs. Aliens," which is playing at the festival. But over the course of the conversation, a few details came out about his new wrestling-centric venture with the 10-time World Champion/highest-grossing movie star.