What's Going On With Dark Side Of The Ring? Jason Eisener Clears It Up [Exclusive]

We've known for a while that Eisener and his crew were teaming up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for a new series called "Tales from the Territories," which Eisener said will have a similar feel to "Dark Side" but presented in an entirely different format. "It's close to 'Dark Side of the Ring' in terms of, it's got the reenactments, but we changed it up," he said. "Instead of it being just one-on-one interviews, it's a round table with all the wrestlers, and so they're telling each other stories, and you just get that awesome comradery between them, and they'll remind each other the crazy details of it."

Eisener also said that each episode will have five or six "crazy" stories per episode, rather than spending a full episode on one wrestler or event. "But yeah, 'Dark Side' is not over," he continued. "We've got plenty of time to continue to [with] that."

Eisener also hopes that "Dark Side of the Ring" becomes available on physical media, so all of their hard work doesn't get lost to time. "It's just living out there in the ether, but we poured our heart and soul into those documentaries," he said. "I just want that to be a piece of archive that hopefully maybe a thousand years from now we will find it under a rock or something."

The director also noted he has an impressive personal collection back home, organized by directors. "I just imagine a kid someday maybe having my films together on a shelf ...to just be a cool little part of their shelf with some wild movies," he said. "I made 30 documentaries, hour-long documentaries, and all I want is that s**t to be on a physical release."