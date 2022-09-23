Why Professional Wrestler Chris Jericho Got Involved In Terrifier 2 [Exclusive]

Following his feature film debut in the 2013 anthology film "All Hallow's Eve," horror fans wanted to see more of Art the Clown. The demonic killer clown portrayed by David Howard Thornton returned in "Terrifier" in 2016, but filmmaker Damien Leone is reanimating the sadistic slasher once again for "Terrifier 2," in a partnership with streaming service SCREAMBOX and Bloody Disgusting.

The highly anticipated sequel has premiered at Fantastic Fest, ahead of a wide theatrical release this fall, but one fan just couldn't wait to experience the film on the big screen. In fact, this fan was so stoked for Art the Clown to rise again that they did everything in their power to be a part of the movie. But before you go questioning your level of horror fandom, remember to keep this in mind: You're not "The Wizard" Chris Jericho.

/Film's Ryan Scott was able to catch up with the legend of professional wrestling at Fantastic Fest before the debut of "Terrifier 2." In their conversation, Jericho revealed how he first learned about the film series and what enticed him to be a part of it.