Blonde Director Andrew Dominik Kept Ana De Armas From Showing One Specific Emotion As Marilyn Monroe

How did Ana de Armas manage to channel Hollywood's most iconic starlet in "Blonde," Netflix's new movie about Ana de Armas? The actress is known for her roles in a variety of films, from the murder mystery "Knives Out," where she plays characters with a knack for concealment, to a recent Bond girl in "No Time to Die." But Marilyn Monroe may have been her biggest challenge yet. "Blonde" director Andrew Dominik told de Armas to keep one huge feeling totally under wraps for the entirety of the film. This direction guided the actress' performance and informed her understanding of Monroe.

Ana de Armas channeled her own anxiety about living up to the character into her performance. She was scared that people wouldn't accept her portrayal of such a beloved historical figure. "Using my emotions — how I felt about playing the role — was the way I approached the entire film," she revealed to Variety. "Embracing my fears and my vulnerability, my feeling uncomfortable and my insecurities."

These emotions were easy to access for de Armas. Unlike Monroe, who would sometimes stall production for hours at a time while she got into character, de Armas did not take long to channel Monroe. "She'll allow the room to get tense if she needs that space — and in doing that, she puts even more pressure on herself to deliver," Dominik confirmed.

There was one feeling that Dominik insisted that de Armas conceal while playing Marilyn — rage. "He put me in a very, very specific emotional state," de Armas recalled. "Just imagine for a second that you can't express anger. What that does to you is definitely not healthy."