High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 Just Added Cast Members From The Original Movie

"We're all in this together" isn't just the catchiest earworm to ever come out of a Disney Channel Original Movie, it's also a way of life. As was announced today, some of the original cast members of "High School Musical," the 2006 Disney Channel Original movie that spawned a franchise, will be appearing on the next season of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," which is an actual show and the reason pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo had a reason to write an album of heartbreak bangers. OG cast members Corbin Bleu, Kaycee Stroh, and Lucas Grabeel have all already appeared in previous seasons of "HSM:TM:TS," but the trio will be joined by Monique Coleman, Alyson Reed, and Bart Johnson.

According to Disney, the appearances are part of a major season 4 storyline, where Disney (the real company but in the HSM universe) has decided to make "High School Musical 4: The Reunion," and wants to return to the halls of East High to do it. The season will feature new music and plenty of favorites from the film series.

Of course, as exciting as this reunion is for the older crowd, their appearances will cause some strife for the current students of East High. The kids have spent their entire lives living in the shadows of the stars of "High School Musical" and now as they're trying to stage a production of "High School Musical 3: Senior Year before they graduate, they have to worry about a gaggle of cringey old alumni returning to their glory days and encroaching on their turf.