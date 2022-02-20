Olivia Rodrigo To Tell The Story Behind Her Sour Album In A Disney+ Original Movie

"driving home 2 u" is made by the team from Interscope Films, which recently produced the exceptional Billie Eilish documentary "The World's A Little Blurry," along with Kacey Musgraves' "Star Crossed: The Film." Supper Club, a production company that has worked on several recent Disney+ documentaries including "Marvel 616," is also producing Rodrigo's new film. The film will serve as a feature directorial debut for filmmaker Stacey Lee.

In a 30-second teaser for the film, Rodrigo explains her mindset during the making of "Sour."

"I think I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed," she shares.

The promo is accompanied by footage of Rodrigo as seen in a rearview mirror, sitting on a rooftop, and in a canyon-like landscape. The clip also features footage from the album's inception, including Rodrigo being decked out in stickers for the cover shoot and standing in the recording studio a week before the album's due date.

Though the "driving home 2 u" teaser only gives the briefest glimpses of Rodrigo's performances, the documentary is set to serve as a creatively designed concert film as well as a making-of story. The doc is set to include performances of all 11 songs from "Sour" with new arrangements, meaning maybe I'll finally be able to hit the high note in "deja vu." Rodrigo will be performing the songs in different locations during the course of her road trip, including Red Rock Canyon State Park, the Mojave Airplane Boneyard, and Arizona's experimental town Arcosanti.

"Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u" will debut on Disney+ on March 25, 2022.