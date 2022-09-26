Michael Shannon Threw Mike Myers Off His Acting Game On The Set Of Amsterdam

David O. Russell's upcoming murder mystery flick, "Amsterdam," has an absolutely stacked cast. With such stars as Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Timothy Olyphant, and many more set to appear, it's going to be extremely interesting to see how all of these pieces fit together in one film.

One of the more surprising pieces of casting done for the film has been Mike Myers, best known for his comedic work in films like "Wayne's World," "Austin Powers," and "Shrek." David O. Russell's films almost always have a comedic side to them, but Myers rarely exits the world of straight comedy to do acting anywhere close to serious. Myers is also known to be quite difficult to work with at times, but luckily that's a reputation that Russell himself shares. The casting was a bit risky for both of those reasons, but, having worked on the concept for this film for many years, one has to imagine Russell cast Myers very intentionally.

It makes sense then for Myers to have felt a bit out of his element acting amongst this all-star ensemble. In a recent press junket interview, Myers talked about how rewarding, yet intimidating, his working across from Michael Shannon was.