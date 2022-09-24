Heart Of Stone Sneak Peek: Gal Gadot Embarks On A Dangerous Mission

Netflix's newest attempt at creating its own high-stakes action franchise has been revealed. During the streamer's TUDUM fan event, the first footage of the Gal Gadot spy vehicle "Heart of Stone" was revealed. This exclusive sneak peek shed some light on what to expect from this spy thriller, the plot of which has previously been kept under wraps.

Gadot plays Rachel Stone, a seasoned CIA agent that gets wrapped up in a mysterious conspiracy. From the footage we see in the exclusive sneak peek, it looks like she'll be in the center of something that involves governments from all over the world. From a visual perspective, those early comparisons of the "Mission: Impossible" and James Bond franchises are pretty apt, but we'll still have to wait a while before it fully lives up to this promise.