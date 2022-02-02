Jamie Dornan Joins Gal Gadot In Netflix's Heart Of Stone

Greg Rucka is, in addition to his screenwriting work on the film "The Old Guard," known for his comic book work, including "Whiteout," and a ton of writing for DC Comics on Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. He also did some work for Marvel on Wolverine and Daredevil.

I kind of like having no idea what this is about other than the genre. It's refreshing. It's not that I don't want to know about any film at all. It's just that it's so rare to not know anything, especially with big name stars attached to it.

Speaking of stars, Jamie Dornan is a name that's being bandied about for Academy Awards season with his performance alongside Caitriona Balfe in the Kenneth Branagh-directed film "Belfast." The votes are in, so we should be hearing the nominations soon. Dornan is also known for his work in the crime drama "The Fall," the comedy "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar," and yes, I'll say it; he played the role of Christian Grey in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy with Dakota Johnson. Those films don't seem to have hurt either of their careers as some speculated they might back then.

We'll keep you updated as details and new cast members are released. IMDB lists the movie as "filming," so that shouldn't take too long.