Don't Worry Darling Cinematographer Explains What Makes A Good Close-Up [Exclusive]

As the latest entry into the people-realizing-they-don't-belong mini-genre, "Don't Worry, Darling" is tasked with conveying isolation, paranoia, and above all else, fear. One of cinematographer Matthew Libatique's favorite tools for the job? A well-crafted close-up that cuts away the audience's ability to look around, leaving them just as trapped as the protagonist. If executed properly, a close-up can be suffocating. But Libatique has to be careful: a poorly crafted close-up can feel like hand-holding rather than isolation — and no one wants to have their hand held through a psychological thriller.

Fortunately, Libatique has had plenty of time to hone his skills — some of his major credits include "Black Swan" (a staple of isolated-and-delusional cinema), "Straight Outta Compton," and "A Star Is Born." To learn a little more about the tips and tricks he's picked up along the way, /Film writer Jack Giroux recently sat down for an interview with the accomplished cinematographer.