Alice In Borderland Season 2 Teaser: Welcome Back, Players
The twisted competition at the center of "Alice in Borderland" is back, and it looks like the games aren't done just yet. A "super teaser trailer" for season 2 of the popular show, which is based on the manga series of the same name by Haro Aso, was revealed during Netflix's Tudum fan event, and it looks like we're in for another wild ride.
The teaser shows the return of protagonists Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) after that massive cliffhanger at the end of the last season. After completing a number of increasingly deadly challenges, they learned to their dismay that there are even more coming as the games enter a second phase. We also get our first look at some of the other contestants roped into the games, as well as shots of the sadistic gamemaster Mira (Riisa Naka), who looks to be a more menacing presence this season.
Check out the Alice in Borderland season 2 teaser
Yamazaki, Tsuchiya, and Naka all obviously return this season. Other returning members include Keita Machida, Sho Aoyagi, Nijiro Murakami, Dori Sakurada, Yuki Morinaga, Aya Asahina, and Ayaka Miyoshi. However, this season will also receive its fair share of brand-new Beach members. Yuri Tsunematsu, Hayato Isomura, Tomohisa Yamashita, Honami Satō, Kai Inowaki, and Katsuya Maiguma will appear throughout the second season, which is expected to cover the last half of the original manga.
Here's the official synopsis:
Arisu and Usagi must unravel the mysteries of the Borderland in order to return to their world. Shifting from the shocking setting of an empty Shibuya in the first season, this season is set in a devastated Shibuya covered in plants. Don't miss a second of this survival game packed with intense action and a thrilling story!
"Alice in Borderland" season 2 will arrive on Netflix in December 2022.