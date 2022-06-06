Alice In Borderland Season 2 First Look Images: The Game Is On

"Alice in Borderland" has more in common with "Battle Royale" than something like "Squid Game" in how anime it feels. From its extreme violence, to its cartoony game logic, to over-the-top characters with wild hairstyles. There are no children's games here, but instead, games where contestants have to find a room with a button that stops a bomb from exploding while also evading trained killers, run from a panther, and more wicked games.

Where last we left our gamers, they had found what they believed to be a safe zone, until it became a game arena and everyone started killing each other. We also discovered there were players who are actually double agents sabotaging the game. There is still a lot we do not know about the game, from how its vacant metropolis works, to what exactly the point of it all is — unlike "Squid Game," these are not desperate people who would sign up for this. The new images indicate that the future is not so bright for the gamers.

Netflix

Of course, the fun of the show is seeing what kind of depraved, twisted game they'll come up with next, and who the next person to be betrayed is. Even if it never quite reached the level of viral popularity of "Squid Game," the sheer cartoony fun and excitement of "Alice in Borderland" should make this a priority for fans of the Korean sensation, and also "Battle Royale" style games to the death, or simply Japanese guys with sleek white hair and shiny katanas.

We don't know when "Alice in Borderland" is coming back, but the new images hopefully mean we'll hear more soon.