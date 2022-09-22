Will We See A Sequel To Confess, Fletch?

The path to bring Greg Mottola's "Confess, Fletch" to the screen was long and circuitous. The character of I.M. Fletcher, a flip and funny investigative reporter, was first introduced in Gregory McDonald's 1974 novel "Fletch," and first appeared in cinemas in the 1985 feature film of the same name starring Chevy Chase. That film was followed by a sequel — four long years later — called "Fletch Lives," also starring Chase. Ever since, multiple versions of Fletch have been floated, most notably, "Fletch Won," an unmade movie that director Kevin Smith wanted to make for Miramax with Jason Lee in the title role. Former Miramax head honcho and convicted serial sexual predator Harvey Weinstein insisted that Smith make the film with Ben Affleck instead, leading to a years-long push-and-pull that resulted in the film not getting made. Since then, multiple actors have attempted to play Fletch, including Zach Braff and Jason Sudeikis.

Finally, in 2022, Mottola managed to bring Fletch to the big screen with Jon Hamm in the role, 37 years after the release of the original film. So determined were Mottola and Hamm to finally get "Confess, Fletch" made, that they ended up devoting a lot of their respective salaries to the production; Mottola said in an interview with Uproxx that Hamm gave back 60% of his pay to cover part of the film's $20 million budget. He also said that no one wanted the film as Fletch was essentially a moribund character, long out of the public eye.

"Confess, Fletch," currently playing in theaters and available as a premium rental at home, is luckily garnering a good deal of positive reviews — it has a respectable 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — and may yet prove to be a word-of-mouth success.

Is, then, a sequel nigh?