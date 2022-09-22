Ana De Armas' First Marilyn Monroe Screen Test For Blonde Was A Bit Of A Disaster

Playing a figure as distinct as Marilyn Monroe is going to be fraught under the best of circumstances. An actor must carefully consider their approach. Does one, for instance, attempt a straight imitation of Monroe? Is it better to look and sound correct, even if it's to the detriment of bringing one's own unique acting impulses into the equation? Or does one stray far from strict accuracy, allowing themselves to emote on a broader canvas, inviting accusations of historical infidelity?

These questions weighed heavily on Ana de Armas who played Monroe in Andrew Dominick's upcoming Netflix film "Blonde." De Armas, star of "Knock Knock," "Knives Out," and featured in a notable fight sequence in "No Time to Die," plays a highly fictionalized version of Monroe in a stylized retelling of the star's life and death. Reviews for "Blonde" are already mixed, with some critics praising its willingness to take risks, and others being completely put off by its unabashed vulgarity. "Blonde" is, if these reviews are any indicator, poised to be one of the more talked-about movies of the year. De Armas rests at the center.

In a recent interview with Variety, de Armas reveals that her audition to play Monroe was an overwhelming experience. Not only did she require a speech coach to approximate Monroe's particular patois, but she struggled with finding a balance between accuracy and acting. Because she really wanted to play the part, de Armas also admits to feeling a great deal of pressure. She knew that if she blew the first screen test, the part could conceivably be lost, and perhaps the entire project. "Blonde" would not be greenlit unless de Armas could prove she could play the part. Luckily, the stress ended up being something of a boon.