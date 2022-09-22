In Star Trek: Lower Decks, Truthers Exist And They're Just As Annoying As The Real Version

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 3, episode five, and for the finale of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

Conspiracy truthers can be the worst. Sure, it's important to question authority and make up your own mind about things, but some people exist purely to be contrarian and turn their quest for knowledge into an excuse to provoke others. It's one thing to believe in conspiracy theories, and entirely something else to insist that everyone else believe them too. Truthers don't just want to share their beliefs, they want to convert everyone. Unfortunately, it appears that even in a future where all food can be replicated and most diseases can be treated with the push of a button, there are still truthers trying to poke holes in what's accepted as fact and they are just as annoying as the ones in our own world. Thankfully they don't seem to be peddling bogus health supplements, giving them one step up on Earth truthers.

In season 3, episode five of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," Ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Boimler (Jack Quaid) are assigned to man a Starfleet booth during a job fair. While there, they must endure taunting from many of the other job fair participants, and eventually get frustrated with a pair of conspiracy theorists who want to know more about Starfleet with no intent of ever joining. They have some points about the wackiness Starfleet gets into, but they're also missing the big picture.