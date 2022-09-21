Strange World Trailer: A Whole New (Pulp) World With A Fantastic Point Of View

It's time that, in our animated kids films, we go somewhere different, somewhere we've never been before. New worlds, or perhaps, stranger ones... Enter Disney's next animated film "Strange World," a new adventure where a group of scrappy humans explore uncharted and dangerous lands filled with mysterious and dangerous creatures. Disney released the film's full trailer today, and it honestly looks like a breath of fresh air when it comes to animated family stories.

In the sneak peek, we're introduced to Searcher Clade (voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal), the son of a great explorer who grew up to be a farmer with a quiet life. On a major expedition with his son, Ethan (voiced by Jaboukie Young-White), he finds his long lost father, Jaeger Clade (voiced by Dennis Quaid), and their reunion gives way to a whole host of new crusades as they find their way home as a family.

The film is directed by Don Hall, who is perhaps best known for directing the Oscar-winning animated hit "Big Hero 6," as well as "Raya and the Last Dragon." Qui Nguyen, a playwright who co-wrote "Raya and the Last Dragon" with Adele Lim, wrote the screenplay. "Big Hero 6" and "Tangled" producer Roy Conli is producing.