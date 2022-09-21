Strange World's Characters Borrow Less From Disney, More From Pulp Stories And Studio Ghibli [Exclusive]

Disney's upcoming pulp sci-fi animated film "Strange World" is only two months away from release. In the film, a family of explorers heads out into a strange new territory, where odd creatures and plants wait to be discovered. /Film's own Vanessa Armstrong had a chat with "Strange World" Heads of Animation Amy Smeed and Justin Sklar about the creation of characters and how the team came up with their looks.

According to Sklar, the creation of the Clade family and the film's style was a group effort, with everyone "approaching it from a different direction." He said:

"I think [director Don Hall and co-director and writer Qui Nguyen] had a very specific vision about how we're going to approach the pulp thing and that became something for Jin Kim, who was drawing the characters, because it became this kind of French comic thing — there's a little bit of Miyazaki in there and it wasn't really conceived as a late '40s, early '50s Disney thing."

From what we've seen in the teaser and the footage that was shown at Disney's D23 Expo, the team came up with some wild things, from a sentient blob named Splat to fish schools that fly and walking mountains. Using animation legend Hayao Miyazaki — who is responsible for masterpieces like "Howl's Moving Castle" and "Spirited Away" — as an example is a pretty good way to win us over. Though the animation style in the bits the public has been shown definitely has a Disney feel to it, the creativity of the creatures feels very much in line with the Studio Ghibli animator.