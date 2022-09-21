Strange World Designers Talk About The 'Chonky' And 'Juicy' Look Of The Movie [Exclusive Interview]

One of things we saw in your presentation is one of your first designs for "Strange World" [pictured above]. I wanted to dig into your creative process for that a bit more — how did you come up with the idea to use vertical space that way, and how did you decide to go with that pinkish hue versus another color or tone?

Mehrdad Isvandi: I've wanted to try something like that for a long time, where we can go every direction that we want and there's still more place to go. Most of the movies that we see, there's one path of action and I wanted to break that. Early on, there was a test we did that's like a short film, and I did some platforms of that. It stuck and become some kind of rule for the movie.

For the colors, [director Don Hall and co-director and writer Qui Nguyen] said, "Let's remove all the green — green is for [Searcher's farm in Avalonia.]" We also took out brown and blue because blue is too much like the ocean. And we were stuck with very limited colors. I also wanted to make it even more limited because I want to have every sequence different. So if you are talking to your friend about the yellow sequence [something that hasn't been shared yet], you locate yourself in that world.

For the part of the strange world that I saw, the word that came to mind when I saw the footage was "juicy." It's very organic and it almost feels like the whole world itself is its own creature. Was that something you were thinking of when you created that landscape?

Isvandi: When you are in the city, it's all squares and tall lines. When you are in the farm, you see lots of terracing and form and baby lines, then. So we have those and then you are in the Strange World, you have lots of organic and bubbly shapes

Sean Jenkins: Ironically it's not the first time I've heard juicy. It came up during the production as well — it really describes the feeling and the richness of the place.