Strange World Heads Of Animation Talk About 'Poop Pickles' And The Other Weird Creatures They Created [Exclusive Interview]

I want to talk about creating the human characters, and how you mentioned you looked to both more recent films and also post-World War II films to give the characters a type of musicality. Could you speak a little bit more about those sources of inspiration and also if you looked anywhere to else to bring a pulp feel to the characters?

Justin Sklar: What's interesting about this film is that everyone was approaching it from a different direction. I think [director Don Hall and co-director and writer Qui Nguyen] had a very specific vision about how we're going to approach the pulp thing and that became something for Jin Kim, who was drawing the characters, because it became this kind of French comic thing — there's a little bit of Miyazaki in there and it wasn't really conceived as a late '40s, early '50s Disney thing.

A lot of what motivated the way that we animated came from six months of conversations with our animation supervisors, where every week we would each show something that we thought was cool. Don told us early on: "I want this to be fun. I want it to be fun to watch. I want it to be fun to animate." So we just watched stuff that was fun to animate. And we talked about why it was fun, and it's fun because they're making bigger, wilder choices.

It's also fun because it's playing with depth in the screen. I think that fits a little bit into the pulp vibe of it — there are some sequences where we lean into sort a comic book thing. And so it was there in the back of our minds, but honestly I feel like we were just chasing the idea of fun and then trying to put a structure around it.