Strange World Footage Reveals The Wondrously Weird (And Juicy) New Movie From Disney Animation

We also saw some quieter scenes, such as a nice breakfast moment on Searcher's farm in Avalonia before their journey to the strange land underneath them. This sequence shed light on the family dynamics between Searcher, his son Ethan, and his wife, Meridian (Gabrielle Union). There was also a sequence where we meet Splat, a delightful seven-legged blob-like creature who will undoubtedly give Disney a nice return via merchandise sales.

While some of the sequences were still clearly in development, the footage was impressive. What we saw of the land underneath Avalonia was certainly outside the norm of what one would expect, in no small part because Hall told the animation team that the world should have no greens or browns, and that none of the creatures should have faces. With those restrictions, what we saw of the strange world was remarkably pink and – with its boba trees and many bulbous, blobby creatures — very juicy.

But pink isn't the only hue and juicy isn't the only feeling we'll get in the strange lands beneath Avalonia — Nguyen told me in my interview with him, Hall, and producer Roy Conli, that the footage of the land we saw is just one part of the vast strange world the Clades find themselves in. I'm excited to see what other odd environments are in the film, but what makes me most excited for the movie is that, from what I've seen, it does a good job balancing the fun and spectacle of traveling through a weird-ass world with the struggles that arise between fathers and sons. Even fathers and sons who get along.

Those elements, along with what sounds like an amazing score, make me eager to watch the rest of "Strange World" with my kid when it comes out.

Disney Animation's "Strange World" hits theaters on November 23, 2022.