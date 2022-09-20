The Nightmare Before Christmas Short Henry Selick Thinks Tim Burton Would Make

I can't say for certain my love of stop-motion animation began with "The Nightmare Before Christmas," but it was definitely the film that cemented my affection for the art form at a young age. The brainchild of director Henry Selick, writer Caroline Thompson, producer Tim Burton (who also penned the poem that inspired the movie), and songwriter Danny Elfman, the 1993 musical fantasy remains a feast for the eyes, even now that its warped, macabre character designs and settings have been co-opted by Disney for mass consumption.

On the surface, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is a tale about Jack Skellington, the "Pumpkin King" of all things hair-raising and spine-chilling in a fantastical place known as Halloween Town. Struggling with a sense of ennui characteristic of someone suffering a mid-life crisis, Jack decides it's time for a career change after visiting another holiday-themed world dubbed Christmas Town. Is the movie a giant metaphor for Burton feeling restless at a point in his career where he was quickly being pigeonholed as a filmmaker? One could read it that way, although I tend to think of it more as a parable about cultural appropriation.

Whichever way one chooses to interpret "The Nightmare Before Christmas," it's a film that's aged pretty gracefully in terms of both its aesthetics and narrative ... which is a polite way of saying "Absolutely not" to the notion of a live-action and/or CG "update." But at the same time, I wouldn't be against the idea of a short film continuation and neither, it turns out, would Selick.